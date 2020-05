Two men have been charged with firearm offences in Slough after a police investigation.

Farhan Butt, 40, of High Street, Langley was charged on Tuesday with one count of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a stun gun, and three counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Naveed Shah, 45, of Tomlin Road, Slough was also charged on Tuesday with two counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate.

The charges are in connection with warrants that were carried out on Monday under Section 46 of the Firearms Act 1968 in Slough.

Butt has been remanded in custody and Shah has been released on bail to appear at Reading Crown Court on June 9, 2020.