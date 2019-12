TV presenter Lorraine Kelly dropped in to Bourne End last week for the village’s annual festive fun night.

The breakfast TV host, who lives nearby, was outside the community centre in Wakeman Road to help Claytons Primary pupil Mia Grozmann, 10, switch on her Christmas light.

Mia won a children's light design competition and had her design converted into a full-size Christmas light panel which will join 15 others, from previous years, that adorn the Parade in Bourne End.

During the evening, St Paul’s School and St Mark’s Church choirs sang carols and a brass band played festive music outside the community centre.

Santa and his reindeer paid a visit and a fire engine joined the party.