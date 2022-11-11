MAIDENHEAD 135044
Unveiling of a sculpture at Maidenhead Rugby Club. Geoff Cowen, vice-chairman of Maidenhead RUFC Rob Briers, Senior Vice President of Rugby Football Union, Steve Bough
Nov 2022
MAIDENHEAD 135042-27
On Remembrance Day (Friday, November 11), the council will hold a short Act of Remembrance from 10.50am at the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall. The Act of Remembrance will be led by the mayor, Cllr Christine Bateson, and those attending will observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.
MAIDENHEAD 135042-10
MAIDENHEAD 135042-9
MAIDENHEAD 135042-8
MAIDENHEAD 135042-7
MAIDENHEAD 135042-6
MAIDENHEAD 135042-5
MAIDENHEAD 135042-4
MAIDENHEAD 135042-3
MAIDENHEAD 135042-2
MAIDENHEAD 135042-1
MAIDENHEAD 135042-32
MAIDENHEAD 135042-31
MAIDENHEAD 135042-30
MAIDENHEAD 135042-29
MAIDENHEAD 135042-28
MAIDENHEAD 135042-11
MAIDENHEAD 135042-26
MAIDENHEAD 135042-25
MAIDENHEAD 135042-24
MAIDENHEAD 135042-23
MAIDENHEAD 135042-22
MAIDENHEAD 135042-21
MAIDENHEAD 135042-20
MAIDENHEAD 135042-19
MAIDENHEAD 135042-18
MAIDENHEAD 135042-17
MAIDENHEAD 135042-16
MAIDENHEAD 135042-15
MAIDENHEAD 135042-14
MAIDENHEAD 135042-13
MAIDENHEAD 135042-12
