Public notices - Ipswich Road in Slough is set to close for nearly three weeks as the council carries out works there. Drivers will not be able to travel along Ipswich Road from its junction with Argyll Avenue to 541 Ipswich Road.
Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse continues to commemorate the courage of victims and survivors with its landmark Legacy Project. Theresa May established the Inquiry in 2014. Throughout England and Wales, commemorative plaques are being placed on benches. King George’s Field, Pound Lane, Sonning MP for Maidenhead, Theresa May Chair of the Inquiry, Professor Alexis Jay