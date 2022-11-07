SONNING 135024-7

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse continues to commemorate the courage of victims and survivors with its landmark Legacy Project. Theresa May established the Inquiry in 2014. Throughout England and Wales, commemorative plaques are being placed on benches.King George’s Field, Pound Lane, SonningMP for Maidenhead, Theresa MayChair of the Inquiry, Professor Alexis JaySecretary to the Inquiry, John O’Brien