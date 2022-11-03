Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Nov 2022

LANGLEY 135027

High Street Langley, Langley Holy Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.

FIRST CLASS 134884

Butterflies Reception Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Suzanne James and Teaching Assistant Mrs Gaby St John. Claires Court Junior Girls, Ridgeway, The Thicket, Cannon Lane, Maidenhead.

 
SLOUGH 135026

Public notices - Ipswich Road in Slough is set to close for nearly three weeks as the council carries out works there. Drivers will not be able to travel along Ipswich Road from its junction with Argyll Avenue to 541 Ipswich Road.

 
LANGLEY 135027

High Street Langley, Langley Holy Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.

 
MAIDENHEAD 135023

The harvest festival tool drive for BHBC has been very successful. Church Minister Amanda Redwood Evelyn Barnard Secretary Boyn Hill Baptist Church 100 Westborough Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4AT

 
MAIDENHEAD 135018

Two small and sustainable business owners, Lucy Todd of My Little Green Wardrobe and Pavan Badesha of Chai Cocoa, are banding together for some pop-ups in November. Chai Cocoa, 83 Queen St, Maidenhead

 
WINDSOR 135022

Richie Goddard is relaunching his chicken business – Cluck my Life in Peascod Street, Windsor

 

