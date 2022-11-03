FIRST CLASS 134884
Butterflies Reception Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Suzanne James and Teaching Assistant Mrs Gaby St John. Claires Court Junior Girls, Ridgeway, The Thicket, Cannon Lane, Maidenhead.
Nov 2022
LANGLEY 135027-4
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-5
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-6
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-7
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-8
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-9
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-10
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-1
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.
LANGLEY 135027-2
High Street Langley, LangleyHoly Family Catholic School Headteacher Sara Benn and Site Manager Edward Thercaj operating the moveable barriers as part of the School Street scheme.