FIRST CLASS 134884
Butterflies Reception Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Suzanne James and Teaching Assistant Mrs Gaby St John. Claires Court Junior Girls, Ridgeway, The Thicket, Cannon Lane, Maidenhead.
Nov 2022
MAIDENHEAD 135023-1
The harvest festival tool drive for BHBC has been very successful.Church Minister Amanda RedwoodEvelyn Barnard SecretaryBoyn Hill Baptist Church100 Westborough Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4AT
MAIDENHEAD 135023-2
The harvest festival tool drive for BHBC has been very successful.Church Minister Amanda RedwoodEvelyn Barnard SecretaryBoyn Hill Baptist Church100 Westborough Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4AT
MAIDENHEAD 135023-3
The harvest festival tool drive for BHBC has been very successful.Church Minister Amanda RedwoodEvelyn Barnard SecretaryBoyn Hill Baptist Church100 Westborough Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4AT
MAIDENHEAD 135023-4
The harvest festival tool drive for BHBC has been very successful.Church Minister Amanda RedwoodEvelyn Barnard SecretaryBoyn Hill Baptist Church100 Westborough Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4AT