Nov 2022

MAIDENHEAD 135015

Maidenhead Office Park in Westacott Way, Maidenhead. The site is to be redeveloped under proposals being drawn up.

Patrick Edwards was due to return a book from Maidenhead Library as a schoolboy on the 11th Oct 1997. It’s overdue and he will be returning it 25 years late. The book is The Portable Plato – he still hasn’t read it.

 
Bubble Fountain, outside Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead. 1.11.22

 
Maidenhead Office Park in Westacott Way, Maidenhead. The site is to be redeveloped under proposals being drawn up.

 
A Diwali workshop at Furze Platt. Furze Platt Infants, Oaken Grove, Maidenhead Sankari Mridha

 
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 

