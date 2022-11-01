MAIDENHEAD 135015

MAIDENHEAD 135016
Patrick Edwards was due to return a book from Maidenhead Library as a schoolboy on the 11th Oct 1997. It’s overdue and he will be returning it 25 years late. The book is The Portable Plato – he still hasn’t read it.
Maidenhead Office Park in Westacott Way, Maidenhead. The site is to be redeveloped under proposals being drawn up.
