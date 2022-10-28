Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

MAIDENHEAD 135006

The Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum is seeking to become the official neighbourhood forum for Maidenhead. Outside the Town Hall, Maidenhead

You might also like

FIRST CLASS 134959

FIRST CLASS 134959

Sycamore Class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Charlotte Callaghan and Teaching Assistant Ms Elspeth Miller. Cippenham Infant School, Dennis Way, Cippenham.

 
MAIDENHEAD 135006

MAIDENHEAD 135006

The Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum is seeking to become the official neighbourhood forum for Maidenhead. Outside the Town Hall, Maidenhead

 
WINDSOR 135005

WINDSOR 135005

The Boom Bar, The Arches, 3 Goswell Hill, Windsor SL4 1RH. The Boom Bar’s future will lie in the hand of councillors at a licensing panel

 
WINDSOR 135004

WINDSOR 135004

Springfield Road, Windsor The council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.

 
COOKHAM 135003

COOKHAM 135003

The care establishment has had a refurbishment, and the HM Lord-Lieutenant of the Royal County of Berkshire, Mr James Puxley, will be formerly opening the new suites. Michael Fitch Harwood House Luxury Care, Spring Lane, Cookham

 
MAIDENHEAD 135002

MAIDENHEAD 135002

The Royal Oak, Paley Street, Littlefield Green, Berkshire. The pub looks set to reopen after a planning application was submitted to the council.

 

© Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved