Oct 2022

WINDSOR 135004

Springfield Road, Windsor The council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.

WINDSOR 135005

The Boom Bar, The Arches, 3 Goswell Hill, Windsor SL4 1RH. The Boom Bar’s future will lie in the hand of councillors at a licensing panel

 
COOKHAM 135003

The care establishment has had a refurbishment, and the HM Lord-Lieutenant of the Royal County of Berkshire, Mr James Puxley, will be formerly opening the new suites. Michael Fitch Harwood House Luxury Care, Spring Lane, Cookham

 
MAIDENHEAD 135002

The Royal Oak, Paley Street, Littlefield Green, Berkshire. The pub looks set to reopen after a planning application was submitted to the council.

 
HURST 135000

Chocolate for Chocoholics new shop (it’s first ever one – previously it has been online/parties/workshops only) Lea Farm Lodge Road, Reading RG10 0SS Pam Dunster, Victoria Cossey, Sandra Rayner

 
WINDSOR 135001

Wenzel’s has opened a new bakery in Windsor town centre. 133 Peascod Street, Windsor

 

