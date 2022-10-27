WINDSOR 135005
The Boom Bar, The Arches, 3 Goswell Hill, Windsor SL4 1RH. The Boom Bar’s future will lie in the hand of councillors at a licensing panel
Oct 2022
WINDSOR 135004-7
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-8
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-9
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-10
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-11
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-12
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-13
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-14
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-15
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-1
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-2
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-3
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-4
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.
WINDSOR 135004-5
Springfield Road, WindsorThe council has launched a consultation for 20mph zone to be introduced. Springfield Rd will be one of the main roads covered.