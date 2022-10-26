Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

COOKHAM 135003

The care establishment has had a refurbishment, and the HM Lord-Lieutenant of the Royal County of Berkshire, Mr James Puxley, will be formerly opening the new suites. Michael Fitch Harwood House Luxury Care, Spring Lane, Cookham

MAIDENHEAD 135002

MAIDENHEAD 135002

The Royal Oak, Paley Street, Littlefield Green, Berkshire. The pub looks set to reopen after a planning application was submitted to the council.

 
HURST 135000

HURST 135000

Chocolate for Chocoholics new shop (it’s first ever one – previously it has been online/parties/workshops only) Lea Farm Lodge Road, Reading RG10 0SS Pam Dunster, Victoria Cossey, Sandra Rayner

 
WINDSOR 135001

WINDSOR 135001

Wenzel’s has opened a new bakery in Windsor town centre. 133 Peascod Street, Windsor

 
RW 134999

RW 134999

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
BUSINESS 134997

BUSINESS 134997

Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce Gala Dinner, Moor Hall Hotel and Conference Centre, Cookham Seema Goyal

 

