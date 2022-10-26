COOKHAM 135003-18

The care establishment has had a refurbishment, and the HM Lord-Lieutenant of the Royal County of Berkshire, Mr James Puxley, will be formerly opening the new suites.L-R Gillian Fitch, Michael Fitch, Morag Forsyth, HM Lord-Lieutenant of the Royal County of Berkshire, Mr James Puxley, Eleanor Fitch, Gerald Yaffie (designer)Harwood House Luxury Care, Spring Lane, Cookham