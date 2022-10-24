Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

MAIDENHEAD 134994

Norden Farm’s schools exhibition will be judged by Timmy Mallett, Brian Ford (Chair of Maidenhead Painting Club) and Cllr Samantha Raynor. The exhibition showcases work created by students across schools in Maidenhead. Norden Farm, Altwood Rd, Maidenhead

You might also like

RW 134999

RW 134999

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
BUSINESS 134997

BUSINESS 134997

Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce Gala Dinner, Moor Hall Hotel and Conference Centre, Cookham Seema Goyal

 
MAIDENHEAD 134998

MAIDENHEAD 134998

Maidenhead Town Show, Nicholson Centre and High Street, Maidenhead Callum Madeley 5, Juliette Sood 2, Mayank Shinde 7

 
MAIDENHEAD 134994

MAIDENHEAD 134994

Norden Farm’s schools exhibition will be judged by Timmy Mallett, Brian Ford (Chair of Maidenhead Painting Club) and Cllr Samantha Raynor. The exhibition showcases work created by students across schools in Maidenhead. Norden Farm, Altwood Rd, Maidenhead

 
HOLYPORT 134996

HOLYPORT 134996

VIP opening of Holyport Community Trust’s Platinum Jubilee Playground. Theresa May MP, Jeanette Chippington OBE, the Paralympian opening the playground

 
COOKHAM 134995

COOKHAM 134995

The entrance to Briar Glen, Cookham. The road was one of the fundamental reasons for refusal to build three properties on Briar Glen at a planning panel. Briar Glen, Cookham Rise

 

© Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved