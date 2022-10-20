Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

SLOUGH 134992

Salt Hill Care Centre, 16-20 Bath Rd, Slough SL1 3SA Found to be Inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Run by Windsor Care Ltd,

SLOUGH 134993

Windsor Care Centre, Burlington Avenue, Slough, Berkshire, SL1 2LD Found to be Inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Run by Windsor Care Ltd,

 
SLOUGH 134992

Salt Hill Care Centre, 16-20 Bath Rd, Slough SL1 3SA Found to be Inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Run by Windsor Care Ltd,

 
WINDSOR 134991

Theatre Royal Windsor 32 Thames St, Windsor SL4 1PS Press call for this years panto – Sleeping Beauty

 
HOLYPORT 134990

Developers want to build a new film studio in Holyport. Gays Lane, Holyport

 

