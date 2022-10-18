MAIDENHEAD 134989
Amanda Farrell is doing a charity run in aid of the RNLI. The charity rescued her two sons in 2019 after they got into difficulties coasteering. Amanda’s husband, Iain, sadly died in the incident. Maidenhead
