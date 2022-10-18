MAIDENHEAD 134989
Amanda Farrell is doing a charity run in aid of the RNLI. The charity rescued her two sons in 2019 after they got into difficulties coasteering. Amanda’s husband, Iain, sadly died in the incident. Maidenhead
Oct 2022
BURNHAM 134988-1
Newly named bar at Burnham Park Hall.Perry’s Bar – the bar at Burnham Park Hall has been dedicated to a former councillor, Perry DaviesBurnham Park, Windsor Lane, Burnham, SL1 7HRL-R Cllr Edwina Glover, Cllr Judith Foster, Louise Hayday, Marie Hammon (chair), Carol Linton (vice)
BURNHAM 134988-2
BURNHAM 134988-3
BURNHAM 134988-4
BURNHAM 134988-6
BURNHAM 134988-7
