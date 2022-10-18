MAIDENHEAD 134989
Amanda Farrell is doing a charity run in aid of the RNLI. The charity rescued her two sons in 2019 after they got into difficulties coasteering. Amanda’s husband, Iain, sadly died in the incident. Maidenhead
Oct 2022
BURNHAM 134987-5
Writer Mike Pearcy. He came in the top 3 of an international playwright competition and he is also part of the re-established plays at Burnham LibraryBurnham Library Windsor Lane, Burnham
