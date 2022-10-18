Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

First Class Eton End School 35 Eton Road Datchet SL3 9AX Miss Robey, Mrs Stritch, Reception Robins Class

MAIDENHEAD 134989

Amanda Farrell is doing a charity run in aid of the RNLI. The charity rescued her two sons in 2019 after they got into difficulties coasteering. Amanda’s husband, Iain, sadly died in the incident. Maidenhead

 
BURNHAM 134988

Newly named bar at Burnham Park Hall. Perry’s Bar – the bar at Burnham Park Hall has been dedicated to a former councillor, Perry Davies Burnham Park, Windsor Lane, Burnham, SL1 7HR L-R Cllr Edwina Glover, Cllr Judith Foster, Louise Hayday, Marie Hammon (chair), Carol Linton (vice)

 
BURNHAM 134987

Writer Mike Pearcy. He came in the top 3 of an international playwright competition and he is also part of the re-established plays at Burnham Library Burnham Library Windsor Lane, Burnham

 
FIRST CLASS 134986

First Class Eton End School 35 Eton Road Datchet SL3 9AX Miss Robey, Mrs Stritch, Reception Robins Class

 
RW 134980

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
HOLYPORT 134985

Gemma Bergelin was at Carters Fair last week and went to cross the fields to see the fireworks and fell into the ditch the Bray Parish Council have created to deter vehicles coming onto the fields. The ditch, Holyport Green

 

