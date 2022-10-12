COOKHAM 134978
The Kings Arms pub, Cookham has had an extensive makeover and refurbishment and reopened Cookham High Street
Oct 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134971-1
Boyn Hill Baptist Church are doing a hand tools drive for a charity that donates tools to tradespeople in Africa.100 Westborough Rd, MaidenheadEvelyn BarnardSecretary for Boyn Hill Baptist ChurchBoyn Hill Baptist Church Minister Amanda Redwood
MAIDENHEAD 134971-2
