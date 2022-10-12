Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

MAIDENHEAD 134971

Boyn Hill Baptist Church are doing a hand tools drive for a charity that donates tools to tradespeople in Africa. 100 Westborough Rd, Maidenhead Evelyn Barnard Secretary for Boyn Hill Baptist Church Boyn Hill Baptist Church Minister Amanda Redwood

COOKHAM 134978

The Kings Arms pub, Cookham has had an extensive makeover and refurbishment and reopened Cookham High Street

 
LITTLE MARLOW 134977

The council has come under fire for its decision to reduce the size of Little Marlow Lakes Country Park. Those against the decision feel it will give developers more rein over building plans for the site Marlow Road, Little Marlow, MARLOW

 
DORNEY 134975

Eton Dorney Therapeutic School, Lake End Rd, Dorney They have received an overall rating of Requires Improvement following their latest Ofsted Inspection.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134974

Busy Bees , Cookham Road , Maidenhead Busy Bees nursery, they have maintained their Good Ofsted rating.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134973

Craft Coop, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead The rescheduled Maidenhead Town Show is taking place on Saturday, October 22. Teresa Mills, Joint Director of Craft Coop

 
MAIDENHEAD 134972

Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards piece focuses on DRG Chartered Accountants, King Street, Maidenhead

 

