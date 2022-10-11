Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134966

Altwood School, Altwood Rd, Maidenhead 300 children from 8 primary schools will be put through their paces. Pupils from Boyne Hill Infants

TWYFORD 134968

Polehampton Infants School, Twyford Jenny Scott, Head of School, Julie Jones giving the painting.

 
TWYFORD 134967

Polehampton Charity, a Twyford educational charity which celebrates 300 years this year, has donated Rulers to all the school children in Twyford. Pupils with their rulers plus trustees from the Polehampton Charity. Polehampton Infants School, Twyford

 
MAIDENHEAD 134965

Hoardings have gone up around the former Magnet site in Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134964

Residents have concerns that Housing Solutions are not doing enough maintenance despite putting up service charges. Resident, Colin Greenfield Overgrown trees/hedges/bushes Northumbria Rd, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134963

Ian Williamson is a resident concerned by all the building waste at the former Farmers Boy at 2 Harrow Lane Maidenhead SL6 7PE – more specifically to the rear of it, land adjacent to Cookham Road.

 

