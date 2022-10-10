MAIDENHEAD 134964
Residents have concerns that Housing Solutions are not doing enough maintenance despite putting up service charges. Resident, Colin Greenfield Overgrown trees/hedges/bushes Northumbria Rd, Maidenhead
Oct 2022
Residents have concerns that Housing Solutions are not doing enough maintenance despite putting up service charges. Resident, Colin Greenfield Community gardenNorthumbria Rd, Maidenhead
Residents have concerns that Housing Solutions are not doing enough maintenance despite putting up service charges. Resident, Colin Greenfield site of the BBQNorthumbria Rd, Maidenhead
