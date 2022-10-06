Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

FIRST CLASS 134943

Reception Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Woakes, Teaching Assistant Miss McCafferty, Class Teacher Mrs Atwal and Teaching Assistant Miss Pontin. St Peter's C of E Primary School, Minniecroft Road, Burnham.

ASCOT 134954

ASCOT 134954

A329 London Road, Ascot between the junctions with Cheapside Road and Sunninghill Road. The council agreed not to lower the speed limit.

 
FIRST CLASS 134942

FIRST CLASS 134942

Snowdrop Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Monica Romanay-Bhatt and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sam Goater. Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.

 
FIRST CLASS 134940

FIRST CLASS 134940

Rose Class. LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Rebecca Raynsford and Class Teacher Miss Inderpreet Virdi. Alexander First School, Kenneally, Oakley Green, Windsor.

 

