ASCOT 134954
A329 London Road, Ascot between the junctions with Cheapside Road and Sunninghill Road. The council agreed not to lower the speed limit.
Oct 2022
FIRST CLASS 134924-1
Foundation Class.LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Belinda Rowland, Class Teacher Miss Lauren Seymour, Teaching Assistant Mrs April Freed and Teaching Assistant Mrs Cathy Willis.The Colleton Primary School, Colleton Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 134924-2
Foundation Class.LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Belinda Rowland, Class Teacher Miss Lauren Seymour, Teaching Assistant Mrs April Freed and Teaching Assistant Mrs Cathy Willis.The Colleton Primary School, Colleton Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 134924-3
Foundation Class.LtoR Class Teacher Mrs Belinda Rowland, Class Teacher Miss Lauren Seymour, Teaching Assistant Mrs April Freed and Teaching Assistant Mrs Cathy Willis.The Colleton Primary School, Colleton Drive, Twyford.