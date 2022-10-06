ASCOT 134954
A329 London Road, Ascot between the junctions with Cheapside Road and Sunninghill Road. The council agreed not to lower the speed limit.
Oct 2022
FIRST CLASS 134923-1
Turtle Doves Class.Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.
FIRST CLASS 134923-2
Turtle Doves Class.Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.
FIRST CLASS 134923-3
Turtle Doves Class.Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.
FIRST CLASS 134923-4
Turtle Doves Class.Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.
FIRST CLASS 134923-5
Barbary Doves Class.Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.
FIRST CLASS 134923-6
Barbary Doves Class.Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.
FIRST CLASS 134923-7
Barbary Doves Class.Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.