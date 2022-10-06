ASCOT 134954
A329 London Road, Ascot between the junctions with Cheapside Road and Sunninghill Road. The council agreed not to lower the speed limit.
Oct 2022
FIRST CLASS 134920-1
Blueberries Class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Natalie Potter, Class Teacher Mrs Erin Bushell and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sonia Vyronos.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 134920-2
Blueberries Class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Natalie Potter, Class Teacher Mrs Erin Bushell and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sonia Vyronos.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 134920-3
Blueberries Class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Natalie Potter, Class Teacher Mrs Erin Bushell and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sonia Vyronos.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 134920-4
Bluebells Class.Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.
FIRST CLASS 134920-5
Bluebells Class.Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett.Polehampton C of E Infant & Junior School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford.