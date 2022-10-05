Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

ASCOT 134938

Peppermills takeaway in Ascot has won an award for the best takeaway in the South Central region. Sham Ali, Nabik Ali. 1, Royal Hunt House, Fernbank Rd, Winkfield Row, Ascot

MAIDENHEAD 134944

A new shop has opened in St Marks Road affiliated with St Marks café. The owners have opened the shop to compliment the café and sell products that they use there. Ranj Nagi, Roni Zem 69 St Marks Road, Maidenhead

 
TWYFORD 134946

Twyford Post Office, Nisa store,17 London Rd, Twyford, Reading RG10 9EH Twyford Post Office is closed until the end of the month.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134945

New bar and club featuring retro games is set to open in Maidenhead this month. It will be called Potion and Motion and be located in King Street, Maidenhead

 
COOKHAM 134939

Holy Trinity Church Parish Centre, Cookham Veteran fundraiser Barbara Walmsley is holding an Oxfam Coffee morning at Holy Trinity Church Parish Centre. Celebrity speaker David Emmanuel will be at the event.

 
ASCOT 134938

