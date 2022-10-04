FIRST CLASS 134937
Zebra class with teacher Mrs Goodson-Smith and Ms McArdle and teaching assistants Miss Ward and Mrs Kirk at Oldfield Primary School. Photo by Emma Sheppard
Oct 2022
FIRST CLASS 134929-1
Nursery classs of teacher Mrs Waters at St John's Beaumont School. Picture by Emma Sheppard
FIRST CLASS 134929-2
FIRST CLASS 134929-3
Reception class of teacher Mrs Powell-Harper at St John's Beaumont School. Photo by Emma Sheppard