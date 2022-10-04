Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Oct 2022

MAIDENHEAD 134934

Braywick Leisure Centre is holding a week-long event for people aged 50 plus to get them into healthy eating / fitness. Short Tennis for over 50’s

FIRST CLASS 134937

Zebra class with teacher Mrs Goodson-Smith and Ms McArdle and teaching assistants Miss Ward and Mrs Kirk at Oldfield Primary School. Photo by Emma Sheppard

 
FIRST CLASS 134932

Little Acorns class with teacher Mrs Teeder and teaching assistant Mrs Moss at Braywood CE First School. Photo by Emma Sheppard

 
FIRST CLASS 134931

Fledglings class of teachers Miss Fright and Miss Marshall at St Edward's Catholic First School. Photo by Emma Sheppard (only one class)

 
FIRST CLASS 134930

Ash Class of teachers Miss Hathaway and Mrs Hibbert at Oakfield First School. Photo by Emma Sheppard

 
FIRST CLASS 134929

Nursery classs of teacher Mrs Waters at St John's Beaumont School. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
MAIDENHEAD 134936

Business awards - Seema Goyal Is sponsoring the best hospitality category at the awards. Goyals Maidenhead, Bridge Street

 

