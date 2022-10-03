CIPPENHAM 134921

SLOUGH 134922
The bodies of two men were found in Baylis Park, Slough over the weekend. Police say a scene watch will be in place for next few days as they investigate the deaths.
CIPPENHAM
Murder investigation launched in Slough after man was found dead in Waterman Court, Cippenham, Slough. Officers remain at the scene and a scene watch is in place.
