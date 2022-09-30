Serving the community since 1869
Sept 2022
FIRST CLASS 134917-5
Clewer Green CE School, Hatch LaneWindsorFIRST CLASSROMAN CLASS
FIRST CLASS 134917-6
FIRST CLASS 134917-7
FIRST CLASS 134917-8
FIRST CLASS 134917-9
FIRST CLASS 134917-10
FIRST CLASS 134917-11
FIRST CLASS 134917-1
Clewer Green CE School, Hatch LaneWindsorFIRST CLASSCELT CLASS
FIRST CLASS 134917-2
FIRST CLASS 134917-3
FIRST CLASS 134917-4
standard
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Wessex Primary School & Nursery, St Adrian's Close, Cox Green 2 classes FIRST CLASS - ASH CLASS Mrs Stockdale, Mrs Eves, Miss Braddon
Riverside Primary School, Maple Class. Miss Ermorfopoulos and Nursery Nurse Mrs. Coalthard - Pictures Mike Swift
Waltham St. Lawrence Primary School, Owls Class. Class Teachers Miss Painter and Mrs. Whyte with TA's Mrs. Smith and Miss Rees - Pictures: Mike Swift
Eton Wick C of E Primary School, Emerald Class with Class teacher Miss Clark (NO E) with TA Miss Porter - Pictures: Mike Swift
