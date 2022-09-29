Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Sept 2022

FIRST CLASS 134901

Manor Green School Early Years class of Miss Charlotte Savage with Assistants Miss Ffion Bounds, Miss Harriet Smith and Mrs. Debbie Jarnet (picture 4 is the full class but they wanted to buy the rest so I left them in) - Pictures: Mike Swift

Riverside Primary School, Maple Class. Miss Ermorfopoulos and Nursery Nurse Mrs. Coalthard - Pictures Mike Swift

 
Waltham St. Lawrence Primary School, Owls Class. Class Teachers Miss Painter and Mrs. Whyte with TA's Mrs. Smith and Miss Rees - Pictures: Mike Swift

 
Woodlands Park Primary and Nursery School, Owls Class with Class Teacher Miss Hayward and TA's Mrs. Taylor and Mrs. White - Pictures: Mike Swift

 
Eton Wick C of E Primary School, Emerald Class with Class teacher Miss Clark (NO E) with TA Miss Porter - Pictures: Mike Swift

 
Manor Green School Early Years class of Miss Charlotte Savage with Assistants Miss Ffion Bounds, Miss Harriet Smith and Mrs. Debbie Jarnet (picture 4 is the full class but they wanted to buy the rest so I left them in) - Pictures: Mike Swift

 
St. Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School, Miss Lazenby and her class with TA Mrs. Greenwood - Pictures: Mike Swift

 

