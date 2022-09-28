Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Sept 2022

ETON WICK 134902

20 year celebration of the jubilee river in Eton Wick. Environment Agency is planting 96 trees in memory of the Queen and to improve the river’s biodiversity. Back of Manor Farm, Eton Wick, SL4 6PX Aqeela Akhtar, Andy Theaker

FIRST CLASS 134904

Larchfield Primary & Nursery School Bargeman Road, Maidenhead 1 class, Reception Class, Miss Embury, Mrs Sharma

 
ETON WICK 134902

WINDSOR 134905

The entrance to the Cavalry Crescent estate off St Leonards Road, Windsor. The council has agreed a capital expenditure to purchase the site from Annington Property Ltd.

 
SLOUGH 134896

Employee at Herbies Pizza in Farnham Road Abdul Hamid is unhappy about a proposed bus lane along the route planned by the council. He says it will restrict parking for customers and business owners and lead to a loss of trade. Farnham Road, Slough

 

