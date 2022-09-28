MARATHON 134897

Employee at Herbies Pizza in Farnham Road Abdul Hamid is unhappy about a proposed bus lane along the route planned by the council. He says it will restrict parking for customers and business owners and lead to a loss of trade. Farnham Road, Slough
Councillors have raised concerns about the patchwork undertaken after a pavement was resurfaced in Great Hill Crescent, Maidenhead They say it looks untidy and have feared it could set a precedent for future works.
Lack of no-entry signs on Bridge Avenue, Maidenhead near Coppa Club/Pizza Express. Councillors have raised concerns after drivers have been travelling the wrong way down the road due to no signage. There is now a temporary sign.