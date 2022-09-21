HURST 134875
Hurst Hookers have done another postbox crochet creation as a tribute to HM. Lodge Road Whistley Green Hurst
Sept 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134874-6
Resident Peter has a pen and ink drawing by his father of the the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V in January 1936Maidenhead
