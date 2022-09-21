Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Sept 2022

TAPLOW 134873

Amerden Caravan Park, Old Marsh Lane, Taplow Business awards – Cube Video are sponsoring the Best Marketing Campaign category.

HURST 134875

HURST 134875

Hurst Hookers have done another postbox crochet creation as a tribute to HM. Lodge Road Whistley Green Hurst

 
BOURNE END 134872

BOURNE END 134872

The Garibaldi pub has had a revamp – interior pics Hedsor Rd, Bourne End

 
TWYFORD 134876

TWYFORD 134876

Stanlake Meadow, Twyford. On the edge of Stanlake Meadow there are controversial plans for an EE/Three telecoms mast.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134874

MAIDENHEAD 134874

Resident Peter has a pen and ink drawing by his father of the the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V in January 1936 Maidenhead

 
TWYFORD 134877

TWYFORD 134877

Marathon runner Justin Malin iin Stanlake Meadow, Twyford

 

