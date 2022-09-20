MAIDENHEAD 134870
Lana Polden 9 and Aadhira Vijay 9 from the Eizabeth Fenton School of Dancing have been accepted into the Royal Ballet School on Saturdays. 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead
Sept 2022
