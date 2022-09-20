Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Sept 2022

BURNHAM 134869

Group shot of the ‘artists’ with their artwork. It was done as a collaborative piece with an art teacher who visits care homes to work with groups of people.

MAIDENHEAD 134870

Lana Polden 9 and Aadhira Vijay 9 from the Eizabeth Fenton School of Dancing have been accepted into the Royal Ballet School on Saturdays. 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead

 
RW 134868

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
WINDSOR 134865

Windsor Castle at sunset, the evening before the Queen's funeral

 
WINDSOR 134864

The Long walk, Windsor Evening before the Queen’s funeral People laying flowers outside Windsor Castle Chris Lakey, Sue Lakey, Stacey Keyes, Steve Stacey with Toby and Bug

 
WINDSOR 134867

The Queen's Funeral. Windsor Castle from the Guards Room Roof overlooking the quadrangle.

 

