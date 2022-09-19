Serving the community since 1869
Sept 2022
WINDSOR 134865-9
Windsor Castle at sunset, the evening before the Queen's funeral
WINDSOR 134865-10
The Long walk, Windsor Evening before the Queen’s funeral People laying flowers outside Windsor Castle Chris Lakey, Sue Lakey, Stacey Keyes, Steve Stacey with Toby and Bug
The Queen's Funeral. Windsor Castle from the Guards Room Roof overlooking the quadrangle.
Queen Elizabeth II tribute. EIIR and Union Jack tribute on Wooburn Green Keelan Henry 7yrs
Queen’s Coffin on the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, London The Mall, London
