Sept 2022

WINDSOR 134865

Windsor Castle at sunset, the evening before the Queen's funeral

Windsor Castle at sunset, the evening before the Queen's funeral

 
WINDSOR 134864

The Long walk, Windsor Evening before the Queen’s funeral People laying flowers outside Windsor Castle Chris Lakey, Sue Lakey, Stacey Keyes, Steve Stacey with Toby and Bug

 
WINDSOR 134867

The Queen's Funeral. Windsor Castle from the Guards Room Roof overlooking the quadrangle.

 
WOOBURN 134863

Queen Elizabeth II tribute. EIIR and Union Jack tribute on Wooburn Green Keelan Henry 7yrs

 
LONDON 134862

Queen’s Coffin on the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, London The Mall, London

 

