RW 134860
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Sept 2022
WINDSOR 134853-36
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-24
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-37
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-25
LtoR Ezra Magan, six and Farhaz Magan.People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-38
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-39
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-40
LtoR Dane Wood, 10 and Isla Wood, six.People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-41
LtoR Ramesh Patel and Jeffrey Yong.People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-11
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-12
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-13
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-14
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-21
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-27
LtoR Amanda Pike and Adrian Pike.People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-28
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-29
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-30
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-31
Sarah Barnes and Hunter Barnes, five months.People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-19
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-32
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-20
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-33
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-26
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-34
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-22
Claire Merison.People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-23
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
WINDSOR 134853-35
People lay flowers outside Windsor Castle at the Cambridge Gate, as the town pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.