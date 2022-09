KING CHARLES III 134859-5

The Prince of Wales, Patron, The Prince's Countryside Fund, and The Duchess of Cornwall, will meet racegoers and supporters at the Prince’s Countryside Fund Raceday. Their Royal Highnesses will also present trophies to the winner and participants of The Prince’s Countryside Fund Charity Race, and of The Waitrose Handicap Steeple Chase at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire