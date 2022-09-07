The Bell has been named as one of the regional finalists for CAMAR’s pub of the year. L-R Iain Ganson, Adam Town, Scott Ganson The Bell, The Street, Waltham St Lawrence
Sept 2022
BOURNE END 134844-9
The Garibaldi pub has had a revamp. Hedsor Rd, Wooburn Green, Bourne End SL8 5EE
