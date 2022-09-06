Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show. High Street, Maidenhead
Sept 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134841-1
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134841-2
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134841-3
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134841-4
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134841-5
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134841-6
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134841-7
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134841-8
Yarnbombing has been taking place in the town centre in the run-up to the Maidenhead Town Show.High Street, Maidenhead