WINDSOR 134816

This is a building the council bought to turn it into temporary accommodation, but is now abandoning those plans. Cedar Tree Guest House 90 St. Leonards Rd, Windsor SL4 3DA

MARLOW 134819

The pub has shut down and seeking new management. The Three Horseshoes Pub, Wycombe Road, Marlow

 
WOOBURN 134818

A controversial piece of greenbelt land in Wooburn Green is being eyed up for hundreds of new homes by developers. Slate Meadow, Wooburn Drive, Wooburn Green, Bucks

 
SLOUGH 134817

A resident has lamented Sainsbury’s for not fixing their lifts for months, which he says puts disabled shoppers at a disadvantage. Sainsbury's store, Uxbridge Road, Slough

 
