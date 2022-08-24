Vicky Marsh has taken up metal detecting and helped to find a missing ring that was lost, it was an 18th birthday gift. Queensway, Maidenhead.
Aug 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134805-1
The wood at the amphitheatre by Maidenhead library has started to rot, forcing the area to be closed.
MAIDENHEAD 134805-2
The wood at the amphitheatre by Maidenhead library has started to rot, forcing the area to be closed.
MAIDENHEAD 134805-3
The wood at the amphitheatre by Maidenhead library has started to rot, forcing the area to be closed.
MAIDENHEAD 134805-4
The wood at the amphitheatre by Maidenhead library has started to rot, forcing the area to be closed.