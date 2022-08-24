Vicky Marsh has taken up metal detecting and helped to find a missing ring that was lost, it was an 18th birthday gift. Queensway, Maidenhead.
Aug 2022
COOKHAM 134801-1
Best in show picture, Incoming Light by Sandy Herz.Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham
COOKHAM 134801-2
Best in show picture, Incoming Light by Sandy Herz.Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham
COOKHAM 134801-3
Visitors looking at paintings, LtoR Barbara Kosinski and Margaret Cathie.Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham
COOKHAM 134801-5
LtoR Best in show Craft, Fox by Alison Pink and Best in show picture, Incoming Light by Sandy Herz.Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham
COOKHAM 134801-6
Best in show Craft, Fox by Alison Pink.Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham
COOKHAM 134801-7
Best in show Craft, Fox by Alison Pink.Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham