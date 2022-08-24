Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COOKHAM 134801

Best in show picture, Incoming Light by Sandy Herz. Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134803

MAIDENHEAD 134803

Vicky Marsh has taken up metal detecting and helped to find a missing ring that was lost, it was an 18th birthday gift. Queensway, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134805

MAIDENHEAD 134805

The wood at the amphitheatre by Maidenhead library has started to rot, forcing the area to be closed.

 
TAPLOW 134802

TAPLOW 134802

Taplow Manor (Huntercombe Hospital), Huntercombe Lane South, Maidenhead

 
COOKHAM 134801

COOKHAM 134801

Best in show picture, Incoming Light by Sandy Herz. Cookham Arts Club summer exhibition. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham

 
BIG PICTURE 134799

BIG PICTURE 134799

Photography of Marlow Weir taken from The Compleat Angler Hotel, Marlow.

 

© Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved