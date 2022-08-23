Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MARLOW 134795

LtoR Kirsti Austen, Barry Reynolds, Coralie Thomas, Helen Todd and Claire Laycock. Stubbings Property Marketing, 3 Cherry Tree House 7 Dean Street, Marlow. Stubbings Property Marketing are sponsoring the Special Recognition Award at the Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.

BIG PICTURE 134799

Photography of Marlow Weir taken from The Compleat Angler Hotel, Marlow.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134797

Re:Charge Operations Manager Tamsin Phipps and Belle Duran, two. Re:Charge, Larchfield Community Centre Desborough Cres, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134796

LtoR David MacLeod (Trustee) and Anke Heley (Chair) The Sequela Foundation is holding an event to mark its 10th anniversary. North Maids Cricket Club Sports Bar, Summerleaze Park.

 
LtoR Kirsti Austen, Barry Reynolds, Coralie Thomas, Helen Todd and Claire Laycock. Stubbings Property Marketing, 3 Cherry Tree House 7 Dean Street, Marlow. Stubbings Property Marketing are sponsoring the Special Recognition Award at the Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.

 
HURST 134798

Village pond has been dredged. Hurst Village Pond, Wokingham Road, Hurst.

 
WINDSOR 134794

Grand opening of new Lebanese restaurant Lebaneats in Windsor. Lebaneats, 63 Peascod Street, Windsor.

 

