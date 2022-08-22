Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 134793

Jasamrit Singh Rahala, scored top marks on his A Levels and is off to Princeton University.

WINDSOR 134794

Grand opening of new Lebanese restaurant Lebaneats in Windsor. Lebaneats, 63 Peascod Street, Windsor.

 
Jasamrit Singh Rahala, scored top marks on his A Levels and is off to Princeton University.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134790

LtoR Molly Headington, eight, Rose Harrison, eight and Mollie Page, eight. Norden Farm Young Leadership programme, where young people help at the venue’s Art Week and workshops. Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Altwood Road, Maidenhead .

 
MAIDENHEAD 134789

Bright Horizons Day Nursery and Pre-School, 6 Boyn Hill Ave, Maidenhead.

 
SLOUGH 134780

A Level Results Day 18/8/22 Pics: Mike Swift - Baylis Court School - L>R Sonia Mrozinska 2A* A (York) and Priya Dogra 2A* A (Kings College).

 

