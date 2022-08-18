SLOUGH 134787

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

A Level Results Day 18/8/22 Pics: Mike Swift - St. Bernard’s - Connor Beattie CBC with Edward Beamish A* 2A.

SLOUGH 134780

A Level Results Day 18/8/22 Pics: Mike Swift - Baylis Court School - L>R Sonia Mrozinska 2A* A (York) and Priya Dogra 2A* A (Kings College).

 
A Level Results Day 18/8/22 Pics: Mike Swift - Herschel Gmmr - Humda Navin 3A* with Mohammed Hassan A* A B

 
A Level Results Day 18/8/22 Pics: Mike Swift - St. Bernard’s - Connor Beattie CBC with Edward Beamish A* 2A.

 
A Level Results Day 18/8/22 Pics: Mike Swift - Beechwood School - Maryan Ali and Rachel Annan.

 
A Level results - Burnham Grammar - Pics: Mike Swift Joe Grange 3 A*

 
Daniel Nicholas and Jack Wong. A-Level results day. Desborough College, Shoppenhangers Rd, Maidenhead.

 

