MAIDENHEAD 134776

Peter Ramsay lives off the back of Shoppenhangers Road. He has had noise issues with lorries using the road since HGVs were prohibited from driving through Holyport and Oakley Green.
Aug 2022
Assistant Manager Adam Maddox. New gaming and drinks bar will be opening at the site of the closed Mojitos bar in King Street, Maidenhead.
