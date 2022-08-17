Peter Ramsay lives off the back of Shoppenhangers Road. He has had noise issues with lorries using the road since HGVs were prohibited from driving through Holyport and Oakley Green.
Aug 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134771-1
Stafferton Way Retail Park, Stafferton Way, Maidenhead.Hobbycraft will be opening a new store in Stafferton Way Retail Park, Stafferton Way, Maidenhead.
