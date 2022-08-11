Nationwide, 5 Willow Parade, Langley, SL3 8HN Nationwide has announced it is closing two branches in Slough, including at 5 Willow Parade Langley
Aug 2022
CIPPENHAM 134766-14
Cippenham Village Pond and Rose Garden, Lower Cippenham Lane, SL1 5DN. Cippenham Village Pond has completely dried up.
